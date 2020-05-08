Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends and Analysis Report

The latest trending report Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

The global Taxi Dispatch Software market is valued at 200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Taxi Dispatch Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into