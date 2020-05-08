Tunnel Automation Market Emerging Trends, Statistics, Size, Global Demand in Automation Industry, New Innovation in Tunnel Automation Technology by 2026

Tunnel Automation Market is accounted for $2.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the market growth include the increasing number of tunnel construction projects, positive government regulations, integration of IoT & cloud with tunnel automation solutions and advancements in traffic automation technology. However, high costs of installation & maintenance and lack of knowledgeable & technically skilled professionals are some key factors hampering the market growth.

Tunnels allow intersecting traffic to flow at high speeds. The tunnel is a covered pathway that facilitates the swift movement of rail traffic, road traffic or sometimes a tunnel is made for a canal. A tunnel is an integration of a huge number of lighting systems, ventilation systems, and speed limit sensors, that consume a large amount of power and hence needs to be operated efficiently to control the traffic. Minor failure in the power supply or operation fault of any system may lead to accidents. Therefore, the automation of the tunnel system provides an exceptional option to prevent such misfortunate incidents.

On the basis of Component, HVAC is likely to have significant growth in the global market during the forecast period due to a necessity to provide forced ventilation inside tunnels as tunnel enclosures have partial access from outside and do not have natural ventilation. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Infrastructure development in these countries is developing at a considerable rate owing to quick urbanization and financial enlargement of various emerging economies in the region is driving the regional growth. Factors such as rising population and rapid urbanization have led to an increase in the use of highways and railways. To ensure connectivity across the entire region, governments of several countries are heavily investing in infrastructural development, such as building highways and railways and these factors are fuelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the market are ABB Group, Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Philips Lighting, Sick Ag, Eaton, Trane, Kapsch, Swarco, General Electric, Delta Electronics Inc, Phoenix Contact, Agidens International NV, Indra Sistemas, Advantech Co. Ltd., Monitoring Solutions, CODEL International Ltd, SICE and OSRAM GmbH.

Components Covered:

Signalization

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning

Lighting & Power Supply

Other Components

Tunnels Covered:

Highway and Roadway Tunnels

Railway Tunnels

Offerings Covered:

Services

Hardware

Software

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

