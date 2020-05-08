UV Infection Control Device Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled UV Infection Control Device Market (by type (mobile type and stationary type), end-use (hospitals, medical device companies, clinics & laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and food industry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of UV Infection Control Device. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure UV Infection Control Device cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential UV Infection Control Device growth factors.

The forecast UV Infection Control Device Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, UV Infection Control Device on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global UV infection control device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

UV infection control device is a cost-efficient and easy-to-use physical disinfection method which does not leave disinfection by-products, its popularity is growing by leaps and bounds, reflecting positively on the growth of the worldwide market for UV disinfection equipment. UV infection control device emits UV light, which penetrates the cell of the microorganism and completely disrupts its DNA, and kills the cell on contact within a certain period of time.

Global UV infection control device market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as increasing application in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, surface disinfection process-water treatment, healthcare, clinical laboratory, pharmaceuticals application etc.

On the basis of region, the global UV infection control devices are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the UV infection control device market due to the presence of a UV infection controller device manufacturers, a high number of hospitals, clinics & laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and water and wastewater treatment facilities etc., which have boosted the demand for UV ICD solutions in this region. In addition, stringent regulations regarding sterilization and disinfection of water and limitations on the use of disinfectant chemicals have led to the adoption of UV ICDs solutions in this region. All these factors have boosted the demand for ICDs in the region.

Market Segmentation by Type And End-Use

The report on global UV infection control device market covers segments such as type and end-use. On the basis of type, the global UV infection control device market is categorized into mobile type and stationary type. On the basis of end-use, the global UV infection control device market is categorized into hospitals, medical device companies, clinics & laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and food industry & others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global UV infection control device market such as, Getinge Group, STERIS, Clorox Professional, Xenex, Tru-D SmartUVC, Seal Shield, American Ultraviolet, UVC Cleaning Systems, Infection Prevention Technologies and AquiSense Technologies.

