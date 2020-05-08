Vehicle Radar Test System Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2017-2027

Vehicle Radar Test System Market: Introduction

Increasing installations of radar sensors and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) sub-systems have led to the introduction of Vehicle Radar Test Systems (VRTS) as Vehicle Radar Test Systems. This system can be used for RF measurement and for testing both hardware and software subsystems of an automobile including embedded software, ADAS systems and radar sensors. Vehicle radar test system effectively configures advanced ADAs systems to improve the safety and reliability of vehicles. Vehicle Radar Test Systems enables automated radar measurement and obstacle simulation capabilities for vehicular radar systems (the frequency varies with various VRTSs). For instance NI Vehicle radar test system integrate with vehicular radar systems functioning over 7 to 81 GHz frequency.

A Vehicle Radar Test System assists an engineer during a radar system development process – from its R&D to its high-volume manufacturing test and enables him to deliver robust autonomous driving technology to comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

Vehicle Radar Test System Market: Drivers and Challenges

Transition from obstacle generation for functional behavior testing, as enabled by traditional automotive radar simulators, to dynamic obstacle generation and comprehensive RF characteristic measurements is expected to drive the demand of vehicle radar test systems. Vehicle radar test system’s feature of combining and synchronizing with other measurement hardware to simultaneously simulate multiple sensor types, in sensor fusion testing applications, also acts as a driver for the same. The global expansion and adoption of radar sensor simultaneously boosts the demand of Vehicle Radar Test System, acting as a primary driver for the global Vehicle Radar Test System market. Furthermore, the expected introduction of fully automated vehicles in the forecast period will also drive the overall Vehicle Radar Test System Market.

The primary factor hampering the growth of Vehicle Radar Test System is the complexity associated with its installation. Integration of the radar module into a vehicle’s platform, furthermore, adds up to the complexity. Additionally, the high cost associated with vehicle radar test system acts as a restraining factor for the growth of global vehicle radar test system’s market.

Vehicle Radar Test System Market: Segmentation

Global Vehicle Radar Test System Market can be segmented on the basis of Components and Applications.

Segmentation for Vehicle Radar Test System Market by Components:

On the basis of Components, Vehicle Radar Test System Market can be segmented as:

VST (Vector Signal Transceiver)

VDG (Variable Delay Generator)

PXI Controller

Antennae

Segmentation for Vehicle Radar Test System Market by Applications:

On the basis of Applications, Vehicle Radar Test System Market can be segmented as:

Research and Development

Radar Module Manufacturing

Vehicle Manufacturing

Others

Vehicle Radar Test System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Vehicle Radar Test System market are National Instruments, NOFFZ Technologies, Konrad GmbH, KEYCOM Corp., SAE International and Anritsu Corporation.

In October 2017, NOFFZ Technologies partnered with National Instruments to provide the NI Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS).

