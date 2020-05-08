Virtual Schools Market 2019 Analysis by Global Demand, Opportunities for Investment, Key Developers, Emerging Trends & Overview of Parent Market
An Online School (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.
The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017. K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.
In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.
Over the next five years, Virtual Schools will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4920 million by 2023, from US$ 2390 million in 2017.
This Report Presents A Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares And Growth Opportunities Of Virtual Schools Market By Product Type, Application, Key Companies And Key Regions.
Segmentation by Product Type:
For-profit EMO
Non-profit EMO
Segmentation by Application:
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
High Schools
Adult Education
Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:
K12 Inc
Connections Academy
Mosaica Education
Pansophic Learning
Florida Virtual School (FLVS)
Charter Schools USA
Lincoln Learning Solutions
Inspire Charter Schools
Abbotsford Virtual School
Alaska Virtual School
Basehor-Linwood Virtual School
Acklam Grange
Illinois Virtual School (IVS)
Virtual High School(VHS)
Aurora College
Wey Education Schools Trust
N High School
Beijing Changping School
