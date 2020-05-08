Virtual Schools Market 2019 Analysis by Global Demand, Opportunities for Investment, Key Developers, Emerging Trends & Overview of Parent Market

Research Report on 2019 “Virtual Schools Market” offers a far reaching examination on Virtual Schools Industry, remaining on the perusers’ point of view, conveying itemized showcase information and entering bits of knowledge. Regardless of the customer is industry insider, potential participant or speculator.

An Online School (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017. K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

Over the next five years, Virtual Schools will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4920 million by 2023, from US$ 2390 million in 2017.

Segmentation by Product Type:

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Segmentation by Application:

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

K12 Inc

Connections Academy

Mosaica Education

Pansophic Learning

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Charter Schools USA

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual School

Alaska Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Acklam Grange

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Virtual High School(VHS)

Aurora College

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Beijing Changping School

