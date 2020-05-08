Virtual Schools Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends and Analysis Report
An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.
This report studies the Virtual Schools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Schools market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- K12 Inc
- Connections Academy
- Mosaica Education
- Pansophic Learning
- Florida Virtual School (FLVS)
- Charter Schools USA
- Lincoln Learning Solutions
- Inspire Charter Schools
- Abbotsford Virtual School
- Alaska Virtual School
- Basehor-Linwood Virtual School
- Acklam Grange
- Illinois Virtual School (IVS)
- Virtual High School(VHS)
- Aurora College
- Wey Education Schools Trust
- N High School
- Beijing Changping School
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- For-profit EMO
- Non-profit EMO
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Elementary Schools
- Middle Schools
- High Schools
- Adult Education
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Virtual Schools market.
1 Virtual Schools Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Virtual Schools Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Virtual Schools Market Size by Regions
5 North America Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries
8 South America Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Schools by Countries
10 Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Type
11 Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Application
12 Global Virtual Schools Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
