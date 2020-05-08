Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market Analysis 2025 And Profiled Players Are Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Bayer AG

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market report is a comprehensive study on how the current state for the Food and Beverage industry is. The report also provides with a synopsis with the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends. There are several key players and brands that drive the market and with the help of SWOT analysis the report aims to give all the market drivers and restrains. The Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market is gradually increasing hence fluctuating the CAGR levels for the better. This report focuses on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that are affecting the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market in the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Global Vitamin, Mineral & Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 186.95 billion by 2025, from USD 106.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years2015 and 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Vitamin Mineral and Supplements Market

Some of the major players operating in the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market are Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., BASF SE, Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., and Axellus AS and among others.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market, By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)), By Mineral Type, By Supplements Ingredient, By Supplements, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Company Share Analysis:

The Global Vitamin, Mineral & Supplements Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vitamin, mineral & supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

To prevent disease outbreaks in livestock

Planned growth of livestock sector in developing nations

Demand for nutrition supplements for monogastric animals

Regulatory control on supplement usage limits

Lack of awareness

Market Definition:-

The vitamin, mineral and supplements are designed to provide livestock all the nutritional needs and compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. They are essential for animals due to various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines, increasing incidences of lifestyle-related diseases for example stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population. Vitamin and mineral deficiency is harmful for animal’s health and cause a reduction in productivity. The vitamin and mineral has its major application in functional and fortified foods. Functional and fortified foods are considered to be whole, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients, when consumed as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. These products are having a strong health and wellness trend owing to increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition. According to Functional Foods Consumer Survey, it was found that consumer is inclined towards learning about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the development of vitamin and mineral products, for example Zagro vitamin and mineral product are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing of products are performed from raw materials to finished goods. The rising awareness and steps taken by government for the vitamins, mineral and supplement in food will help in the growth of vitamin, mineral and supplements market.

