405nm Laser Diodes Market 2019-2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | GlobalQYResearch

The global 405nm Laser Diodes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 405nm Laser Diodes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 405nm Laser Diodes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Osram

Nichia

Arima Lasers

Dilas Diodenlaser

Sony

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sanyo Electric

Sharp

USHIO

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Laser Components

Ondax

ProPhotonix

The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Single-Mode Laser Diodes

Multi-Mode Laser Diodes Segment by Application

Instrumentation & Sensor

Communications & Optical Storage

Materials Processing/Printing

Medical

Military and Defense

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 405nm Laser Diodes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 405nm Laser Diodes

1.2 405nm Laser Diodes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-Mode Laser Diodes

1.2.3 Multi-Mode Laser Diodes

1.3 405nm Laser Diodes Segment by Application

1.3.1 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Instrumentation & Sensor

1.3.3 Communications & Optical Storage

1.3.4 Materials Processing/Printing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Military and Defense

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Market Size

1.5.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 405nm Laser Diodes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 405nm Laser Diodes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 405nm Laser Diodes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 405nm Laser Diodes Production

3.4.1 North America 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 405nm Laser Diodes Production

3.5.1 Europe 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 405nm Laser Diodes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 405nm Laser Diodes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 405nm Laser Diodes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 405nm Laser Diodes Business

7.1 Osram

7.1.1 Osram 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Osram 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nichia

7.2.1 Nichia 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nichia 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arima Lasers

7.3.1 Arima Lasers 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arima Lasers 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dilas Diodenlaser

7.4.1 Dilas Diodenlaser 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dilas Diodenlaser 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sony

7.5.1 Sony 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sony 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hamamatsu Photonics

7.6.1 Hamamatsu Photonics 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hamamatsu Photonics 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sanyo Electric

7.7.1 Sanyo Electric 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sanyo Electric 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sharp

7.8.1 Sharp 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sharp 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 USHIO

7.9.1 USHIO 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 USHIO 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TOPTICA Photonics

7.10.1 TOPTICA Photonics 405nm Laser Diodes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 405nm Laser Diodes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TOPTICA Photonics 405nm Laser Diodes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Egismos Technology

7.12 Laser Components

7.13 Ondax

7.14 ProPhotonix

7.15 The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd

8 405nm Laser Diodes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 405nm Laser Diodes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 405nm Laser Diodes

8.4 405nm Laser Diodes Industrial Chain Analysis

