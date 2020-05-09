Advantages of Operational Efficiency boosts Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market

The growth rate of factory automation platform as a service market is likely to run into double digit figures in the years ahead, says a leading market intelligence company. While mechanical automation hitherto is the crux of most industrial processes, integrating it with technology will heighten automation of industrial processes to a new level.

As gleaned from its literal meaning, factory automation platform as a service (FA PaaS) refers to automation of factory processes based on a platform as a service (PaaS) model. For factory automation, employing platform as a service model helps attain the desired objective, along with increased productivity within a stipulated timeframe. This model helps maintain quality without impacting the cost.

For factory automation, FA PaaS has other advantages too. It allows businesses attain a higher-level of automation, with the advantage of reduced complexity. Based on a built-in infrastructure, the automation attained in a FA PaaS model is more effective. These high-value advantages of FA PaaS model serves to propel the factory automation platform as a service market.

Platform as a Service Model minimizes Machine downtime

Typically, in industrial settings, large industrial units are split into a few small units that need to be connected for effective operations. In such a scenario, individuals are located at multiple locations who may need hardware and software assistance at the same time. Using platform as a service, individuals located at multiple locations can fetch the required hardware and software from the service provider at the same time. This saves businesses to install the necessary infrastructure at individual locations. Also, individuals can fetch the required hardware and software without wait time, which is typically observed in an in-house factory automation model. Using PaaS model, this helps to minimize downtime for both machinery and workers, and maximize operational efficiency. These factors are a plus for the factory automation platform as a service market.