Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) Market 2025 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights

Global Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) Market valued approximately USD 15.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. AWP is a mechanical device used to provide temporary access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas, usually at height. They are designed to lift limited weights, usually less than a ton, although some have a higher safe working load, distinguishing them from most types of cranes. Rise in construction of residential and commercial buildings, growing government investments in construction of stadiums, airports & other buildings and growing urbanization and safety concerns are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Besides this, these equipment are widely employed in factories & manufacturing plants for material handling applications and for maintenance & installation of telecom poles, overhead lines, transformers, street lights, & power cables, and other associated infrastructure, which are likely to propel the demand among the end users in the near future. Moreover, they are generally used for temporary, flexible access purposes such as maintenance and construction work or by firefighters for emergency access, which distinguishes them from permanent access equipment such as elevators, which also propelling the demand of these equipment in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness about the equipment and shortages of trained workforce to operate equipment are the restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing number of infrastructure projects in the region. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• AFI Uplift

• Ahern Rentals

• Aichi Corporation

• AJ Networks

• Aktio Corporation

• All Aerials

• Ashtead Group

• AWP Rental Company

• Blueline Rental

• Boels Rental

• Cramo

• Fortrent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Boom Lifts

 Scissor Lifts

 Vertical Mast Lifts

 Personnel Portable Lifts

By Application:

 Construction

 Telecommunication

 Transportation & Logistics

 Government

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aerial Work Platform Rental (AWP) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors