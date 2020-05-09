Ammonia Inhalants Market Size & Share, Key Enhancement, Demand, Forecast 2025

The report “Ammonia Inhalants Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Ammonia inhalants are respiratory stimulant because ammonia gas irritates the lungs and triggers an inhalation reflex. This reflex alters breathing patterns and results in improved flow rates of the respiratory system and possibly increase the alertness. Basically, it works by triggering reflexive action which causes the muscle that controls the breathing process to perform faster. Additional it acts as a sympathetic nervous system and enhances the activities of heart and brain.

It used to enhance overall bodily performance, used to regain the conscious in athletes. It is used during the vasovagal episode, a common form of fainting and benign loss of consciousness. Ammonia inhalants are used by athletes as ergogenic aids during competition or training and it is OTC drug. Ammonia inhalants are used for symptomatic treatment but not for medicinal treatment. Ammonia inhalant ampoules are crushed 6 inches under the patient nose and then ampoule drew closer to the nose, without touching the eyes or skin. Ammonia inhalants for treating fainting at a concentration of 15% with the strength of 0.05g in 0.33 ml and it is used externally only. Ammonia inhalants cannot use in emphysema or asthma.

Ammonia Inhalants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Ammonia inhalants are used for general first purposes in athletes during the benign loss of consciousness because it is a strong respiratory stimulant. Recent advancement in healthcare systems made it possible for controlling the ammonia exposure by reducing dosage strength with excipients. It reduces the exposure time and side effects with ammonia inhalants usage. Additionally, the demand for Ammonia Inhalants is raising due to manufacturers continue to develop more user-friendly, cost-effective and safer devices to administer ammonia in control manner. Ammonia can be used to retain conscious in life-threatening conditions like drug abuse, strokes, exhaustiveness, and others. All these factors act as a driver for burgeoning growth of the Ammonia Inhalants markets.

Due lack of evidence-based research and adverse effects associated with ammonia usage limited the use of ammonia. It acts as a restraint in the growth of ammonia inhalants market

Ammonia Inhalants Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Indication

Vasovagal Episode

Common Form of Fainting and

Benign Loss of Consciousness

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Ammonia Inhalants Market: Market Overview

Global Ammonia Inhalants market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for potential benefits of Ammonia Inhalants. Manufacturers are more focused on drug delivery to increase the applicability of Ammonia Inhalant. In Developed countries, demand for Ammonia Inhalants is increasing due to high awareness and others part of the market, manufacturers are mainly focused on marketing to increase awareness among the end user. Ammonia Inhalants market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of Ammonia Inhalants market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Ammonia Inhalants Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Ammonia Inhalants Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Ammonia Inhalants Market due to the high awareness among end users, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high penetration. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Ammonia Inhalants market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to raising awareness of Ammonia Inhalants. Latin America is growing at stable pace due to increasing penetration of Ammonia Inhalants. The Middle East and Africa regions are showing significantly less growth because of less awareness regarding Ammonia Inhalants during the forecasted period. However, developed countries would maintain its position in the Ammonia Inhalants market because of increasing awareness and rising adoption.

Ammonia Inhalants Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Ammonia Inhalants Market are Dynarex Corporation, Moore Medical Corp, and others. The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey benefits of Ammonia Inhalants.

