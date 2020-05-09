ARM Microprocessor Market Share Analysis, By Key Players & Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

The ARM Microprocessor Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years. An ARM processor is one of a family of CPUs based on the RISC (reduced instruction set computer) architecture developed by Advanced RISC Machines (ARM). Rising popularity of smartphones & tablets and increasing impact of Internet-of-Things (IoT) are the key driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, increasing usage of electronics in automobiles is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. Moreover, the simplified design of ARM processor enables more efficient multicore processing and easier coding for developers. Due to the reduced instruction set, ARM microprocessor need a few number of transistors, that results in smaller die size for the ICs, due to which these processors are smaller in size, less complex and consume low power and that makes them apt for miniaturized devices. These factors of ARM Microprocessor also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with the raw material and advent of low value mobile gadgets are the restraining factors of the market across the globe. The regional analysis of Global ARM Microprocessor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Intel Corporation (US)

• Nvidia Corporation (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated (US)

• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

• Microchip Technology Incorporated (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 8 bit

 16 bit,

 32 bit

 64 bit

 Others

By Application:

 Consumer Electronics

 Server

 Automotive

 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI),

 Aerospace & Defense

 Medical

 Industrial

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global ARM Microprocessor Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors