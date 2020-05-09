Automotive Lifts Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast To 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Lifts Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

The worldwide market for Automotive Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bendpak-Ranger

Rotary

ARI-HETRA

Challenger Lifts

Ravaglioli

Nussbaum

Sugiyasu

MAHA

Hunter

Stertil-Koni

LAUNCH

ZONYI

EAE

GAOCHANG

PEAK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Two-post lifts

Four-post lifts

Scissor lifts

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Repair Shop

4S Shop

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Lifts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Lifts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Lifts in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Lifts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Lifts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Lifts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Lifts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Lifts Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Lifts Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Lifts by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Lifts by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lifts by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Lifts by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Lifts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Lifts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Lifts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Lifts Market Forecast (2019-2024)

