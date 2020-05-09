Automotive Traffic Sign Recognition 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 32.03% and Forecast to 2022
Traffic sign recognition allows vehicles to recognize traffic signs and signals and updates the driver about information such as speed limits. It uses the same camera as the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and has a high-performance software that recognizes traffic signs. The system senses the traffic signs through the image data captured by the camera and displays them on the dashboard or display panel. It can also compare the speed indicated on the recognized traffic sign with that of the vehicle through a controller area network (CAN) and alert the driver.
The analysts forecast the global automotive traffic sign recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 32.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive traffic sign recognition market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Traffic Sign Recognition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bosch
• Continental
• Daimler
• Delphi Automotive
• Mobileye
• ZF Friedrichshafen
Other prominent vendors
• Autoliv
• DENSO
• Elektrobit
• Ford Motor Company
• Itzel
• Magna International
• Toshiba
Market driver
• Adoption of autonomous vehicle
Market challenge
• Reading the signboards in harsh weather and obstruction before traffic signs
Market trend
• Use of HDR cameras and Ethernet-based ADAS
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Automotive traffic sign recognition
• Regulatory framework
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market overview
• Global automotive traffic sign recognition market by passenger cars
• Global automotive traffic sign recognition market by commercial vehicles
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Automotive traffic sign recognition market in EMEA
• Automotive traffic sign recognition market in Americas
• Automotive traffic sign recognition market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Use of HDR cameras and Ethernet-based ADAS
• Price fall in ADAS subsystems to help OEMs and consumers
• Integration of traffic sign recognition with autonomous vehicles
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Bosch
• Continental
• Daimler
• Delphi Automotive
• Mobileye
• ZF Friedrichshafen
..…..Continued
