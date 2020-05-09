Benzene Market 2019 Global Production Technology, Demand and Development Trend Research Report to 2023
Benzene Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global benzene market by derivative (alkyl benzene, cumene, cyclohexane, ethyl benzene, nitro benzene and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global benzene market include:
- BASF SE (Germany)
• Borealis AG (Austria)
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
• Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)
• Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)
• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
• BP p.l.c. (UK)
• Repsol (Spain)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
North Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Uruguay
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of derivative, the global benzene market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Alkyl Benzene
• Cumene
• Cyclohexane
• Ethyl Benzene
• Nitro Benzene
• Others
On the basis of region, the global benzene market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Benzene Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Benzene Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Benzene Market By Derivative
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alkyl Benzene
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Cumene
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Cyclohexane
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Ethyl Benzene
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Nitro Benzene
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
