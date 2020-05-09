Benzene Market 2019 Global Production Technology, Demand and Development Trend Research Report to 2023

Benzene Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global benzene market by derivative (alkyl benzene, cumene, cyclohexane, ethyl benzene, nitro benzene and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global benzene market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

• Borealis AG (Austria)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

• Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• BP p.l.c. (UK)

• Repsol (Spain)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of derivative, the global benzene market has been categorized into the following segments:

Alkyl Benzene

• Cumene

• Cyclohexane

• Ethyl Benzene

• Nitro Benzene

• Others

On the basis of region, the global benzene market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Benzene Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Benzene Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Benzene Market By Derivative

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alkyl Benzene

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Cumene

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Cyclohexane

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Ethyl Benzene

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Nitro Benzene

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

