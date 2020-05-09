Cadmium Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast To 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Cadmium Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Cadmium is a chemical element with symbol Cd and atomic number 48. This soft, bluish-white metal is chemically similar to the two other stable metals in group 12, namely zinc and mercury. Like zinc, it demonstrates oxidation state +2 in most of its compounds, and like mercury, it has a lower melting point than the transition metals in groups 3 through 11. Cadmium and its congeners in group 12 are often not considered transition metals, in that they do not have partly filled d or f electron shells in the elemental or common oxidation states. The average concentration of cadmium in Earth’s crust is between 0.1 and 0.5 parts per million (ppm).

In future, the cadmium industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world cadmium consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, cadmium has huge market potential in the future. The market for cadmium is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to its numerous applications. Solar cell manufacturing can offer substantial growth to the cadmium market in the near future.

Korea Zinc

Nyrstar NV

Teck Resources Ltd.

Young Poong Corp

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

Mitsui Mining and Smelting

Dowa Metals and Mining

Grupo México

Luoping Zinc & Electricity

Peñoles

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Toho Zinc Co

Western Mining

Yuguang Gold and Lead

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Primary Cadmium

Secondary Cadmium

NiCd Battery

Pigments

Coatings

Other

