Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Rising Demand for Cancer/Tumor Profiling Which Will Act as a Major Market Driver by Top Competitors (Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Genomic Health, Caris Life Sciences, Helomics Corp) Among Others

With the rising incidences of cancer cases all over the world, the need for proper screening of Cancer/Tumor is at an all-time high. These profiling methods help in choosing the appropriate course of action and helping determine the effective therapeutics. This trend will attribute to the market witnessing a rise of initial estimated value of USD 11.44 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 22.97 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Illumina Inc.,

QIAGEN,

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.,

HTG Molecular Diagnostics,

Genomic Health,

Caris Life Sciences,

Helomics Corp, NanoString Technologies Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Ribomed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Hologic Inc., BD, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Perthera Inc., FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC., Precision Medicine Group Inc., Contextual Genomics, Agendia, GenScript, NanoString Technologies Inc., GenomeDx, and GUARDANT HEALTH INC.

Table of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Cancer/tumor profiling is a diagnostic test that provides genetic information about the cancer or tumor present in the patient’s body. This genetic profiling helps in determining the correct course of action, whether the cancer cells have already metastasized, or when is the cancer most likely to recur again. It also helps in determining the specific therapeutics to aid the patients, and which is most likely to bear the effective results.

Market Drivers:

Rising incidences of cancer cases all over the world has increased the demand for Cancer/Tumor profiling which will act as a major market driver

The efficient and effective results of these profiling methods will drive the market growth

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by Segmentation:

By Technique Genomics Proteomics Metabolomics Epigenetics

By Technology Sequencing Techniques Next Generation Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Pyro Sequencing In Situ Hybridization Immunohistochemistry Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR) Microarray

By Application Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Biomarker Discovery Prognostics Research Applications

By Cancer Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Cancer Others Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Melanoma Leukemia Thyroid Bladder Kidney



