Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Rising Demand for Cancer/Tumor Profiling Which Will Act as a Major Market Driver by Top Competitors (Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Genomic Health, Caris Life Sciences, Helomics Corp) Among Others
Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market drivers and restraints have been derived from a well-known method called SWOT analysis. This report has studies in detail all the company profiles for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, and market trends.
With the rising incidences of cancer cases all over the world, the need for proper screening of Cancer/Tumor is at an all-time high. These profiling methods help in choosing the appropriate course of action and helping determine the effective therapeutics. This trend will attribute to the market witnessing a rise of initial estimated value of USD 11.44 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 22.97 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market By Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market are:-
- Illumina Inc.,
- QIAGEN,
- NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.,
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics,
- Genomic Health,
- Caris Life Sciences,
Helomics Corp, NanoString Technologies Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Ribomed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Hologic Inc., BD, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Perthera Inc., FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC., Precision Medicine Group Inc., Contextual Genomics, Agendia, GenScript, NanoString Technologies Inc., GenomeDx, and GUARDANT HEALTH INC.
Key Insights in the report:
- The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed
- Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026, and the market segmentations are observed during that period
- The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
Cancer/tumor profiling is a diagnostic test that provides genetic information about the cancer or tumor present in the patient’s body. This genetic profiling helps in determining the correct course of action, whether the cancer cells have already metastasized, or when is the cancer most likely to recur again. It also helps in determining the specific therapeutics to aid the patients, and which is most likely to bear the effective results.
Market Drivers:
- Rising incidences of cancer cases all over the world has increased the demand for Cancer/Tumor profiling which will act as a major market driver
- The efficient and effective results of these profiling methods will drive the market growth
Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by Segmentation:
- By Technique
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
- Epigenetics
- By Technology
- Sequencing Techniques
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Pyro Sequencing
- In Situ Hybridization
- Immunohistochemistry
- Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR)
- Microarray
- By Application
- Personalized Medicine
- Diagnostics
- Biomarker Discovery
- Prognostics
- Research Applications
- By Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Melanoma Cancer
- Others
- Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
- Melanoma
- Leukemia
- Thyroid
- Bladder
- Kidney
