Celery Salt Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Celery seed has a long back history in ancient systems of medicine that originated in Asia and Europe. While celery was once popular as a food dish and decoration, celery seed would become known as a treatment for several ailments, including sodium and gout related challenges. It would also come to be known as a diuretic and was used to support healthy joints. While its effectiveness as a medicinal herb is not entirely understood, research is attempting to clarify and validate the claims of its effectiveness to support overall health and wellness.

Celery seed can be used in various forms such as in tea, salt/spice, supplement and to name a few. Celery salt is seasoned salt used as a food flavoring agent, made from ground seeds, which may derive from relative lovage or celery. It is also occasionally produced seed oleoresin or using dried celery. Celery salt combines celery seed, along with its many potential benefits, and regular salt. This combination may be a healthier alternative to regular salt and can add additional flavor to almost any dish.

Celery Salt Market: Related Standard

Celery is a kind of seed which is well-defined in the Code of Federal Regulations (in the U.S.) for definite labeling requirements. Under 21 CFR Sec. 101.22 (2), spice is defined in the U.S. The word spice means any sweet-smelling vegetable ingredient in the broken, ground or whole form. Apart for those substances which have been conventionally regarded as foods, such as garlic, onion and celery whose substantial function in food is seasoning instead of nourishing.

Similarly, when exporting herbs and spices to the European countries, the manufacturers need to comply with various legal requirements. The General Food Law is the lawmaking outline regulation for food care in EU (European Union). The requirements primarily deal with food safety, as compliance to this legislation ensures that the herb or spice safety. Therefore, each manufacturers have to follow these regulations/ compliance to guarantee the safety of the product.

Celery Salt Market: Dynamics

Mounting popularity of ethnic food, the rise in health awareness, growing popularity of seasonings as primary ingredients in cuisines, and escalating food industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global celery salt market. Moreover, constant innovations in packaging, growing distribution network, and rising urbanization coupled with emergent demand for readymade mixes due to increase in a number of working women that has reduced the time for cooking are another noteworthy factors growing the celery salt market over the forecast period.

However, stringent requirements related to quality, food safety as well as traceability, availability of alternative salts in the market, and unfair trade practices may limit the growth of the celery salt market during the forecast the period

Celery Salt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the application, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Snacks & Convenience Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Sauces

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Others

On the basis the distribution channel, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Store-Based Retailing Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Discount Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Drink & Food Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Other Online Retail



Based on the end user, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Food Service

Industrial

Retail

Bakery

Others

Celery Salt Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participant for Celery Salt market are: McCormick & Company, Inc., Starlight Herb & Spice Company, Panama Foods Company, Xian Lucky Clover Biotech Co., Ltd., Hangzhou ZGF Group Co., Ltd., C.F. Sauer Company, Xiamen Mornsun Industrial Co., Ltd., El Nasr Salines Co., and others.

