Cell-based Assays Market Analysis 2025 – Cell Signaling Technology Inc., DiscoverX Corporation, Cisbio, Cell Biolabs Inc., BioTek Instruments Inc., SGS SA, Selexis SA, Cambridge Biomedical Inc., BioAgilytix Labs. and Fluofarma among others
Global Cell-Based Assays Market accounted to USD 12.27 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Cell-based Assays Market,
- By Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software),
- By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Adme Studies, Predictive Toxicology),
- By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Institutions, CRO), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Cell-Based Assays Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell-based assays market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing research activities in drug discovery
- Technological advancement in the assays
- Rise in demand for biological drugs
- Rising need for toxicity screening in drugs
- Rising incidence of chronic diseases
- Government expenditure for research
Major Market Competitors:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- BD,
- Danaher,
- General Electric Company,
- Charles River Laboratories Inc.,
- Lonza,
- Eppendorf AG,
- Agilent Technologies,
- Bruker,
- Stryker,
- Quest Diagnostics,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,
- Illumina Inc.,
- 10x Genomics,
- Abcam plc,
- QIAGEN,
- Promega Corporation,
- Merck KGaA,
- Sysmex,
- FLUIDIGM,
- Cell Signaling Technology Inc.,
- DiscoverX Corporation,
- Cisbio,
- Cell Biolabs Inc.,
- BioTek Instruments Inc.,
- SGS SA,
- Selexis SA,
- Cambridge Biomedical Inc.,
- BioAgilytix Labs. and
- Fluofarma among others.
Competitive Analysis:
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
