Cell-based Assays Market Analysis 2025 – Cell Signaling Technology Inc., DiscoverX Corporation, Cisbio, Cell Biolabs Inc., BioTek Instruments Inc., SGS SA, Selexis SA, Cambridge Biomedical Inc., BioAgilytix Labs. and Fluofarma among others

Global Cell-Based Assays Market accounted to USD 12.27 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Cell-based Assays Market,

By Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software),

By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Adme Studies, Predictive Toxicology),

By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Institutions, CRO), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Cell-Based Assays Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell-based assays market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing research activities in drug discovery

Technological advancement in the assays

Rise in demand for biological drugs

Rising need for toxicity screening in drugs

Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Government expenditure for research

Major Market Competitors:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

BD,

Danaher,

General Electric Company,

Charles River Laboratories Inc.,

Lonza,

Eppendorf AG,

Agilent Technologies,

Bruker,

Stryker,

Quest Diagnostics,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Illumina Inc.,

10x Genomics,

Abcam plc,

QIAGEN,

Promega Corporation,

Merck KGaA,

Sysmex,

FLUIDIGM,

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.,

DiscoverX Corporation,

Cisbio,

Cell Biolabs Inc.,

BioTek Instruments Inc.,

SGS SA,

Selexis SA,

Cambridge Biomedical Inc.,

BioAgilytix Labs. and

Fluofarma among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

