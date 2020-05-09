Cellulose Gel Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2026

Cellulose Gel Market: Market Outlook

Over the past several years the confectionery industry in world has experienced significant growth, rising at an average annual rate more than five percent annually. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Americans are eating 24.3 pounds of confectionery products per person in a year. Today, this 12 dollar billion industry is faced with the consumer demand for healthier products, specifically, products with reduced calories and fat. In addition, the candy manufacturer is looking for unique presentation or innovation to make their product stand out in the market

Cellulose gel that also known as MCC (microcrystalline cellulose), is a food ingredient containing of small particles of refined cellulose, the most abundant organic compound found on earth. Cellulose is found in the cell walls of all plants and are naturally the main source of insoluble fiber in vegetable and fruits. Cellulose gel are used nutritional beverages, where it simultaneously keeps ingredients and nutrient from sticking to each other or settling at the lowermost and prevents separation of water and protein.

Similar too many other food materials, this has been found to be recognized as safe by the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration). It has been used for years and consumed by lots of people around the world in thousands of products that customers recognize or known. Also, most the industry experts/ scientist have demonstrated, published and recognized as harmless & safe to be used in food ingredients.

Cellulose Gel Market: Related Standard

Currently, cellulose is acceptable under the National Organic Program (NOP) regulations at CFR 205.605(b) for use in regenerative coverings, as a filtering aid and as an anti-caking agent. Several forms of cellulose have many other uses permitted by the FDA, including as a bulky agent and as a fat substitute for low calorie foods, emulsifier, texturizer and extender. However, these uses are not currently allowed under the NOP (national organic program) regulations.

Cellulose Gel Marke _t: Dynamics

Rise in demand from end use sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical industry would spur the demand for cellulose gel market over the forecast period. Also, aiding to health benefits the demand for cellulose gel is estimate to be growing at significant CAGR over the forecast period

Cellulose Gel Market: Regional Trend

On the basis of region, the cellulose gel market is divided into seven regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, MEA, APEJ and Japan. Western Europe and North America are the leading markets for cellulose gel. The addition of cellulose gel to drugs and food is accepted by the US FDA (Food & Drug Association), hence the use of cellulose gel across end use industries has augmented. Food industry and pharmaceutical are major drivers.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market due to rising population in countries such as Indonesia, China, India and Philippines. These countries will drive food processing industry and will augment growth of said market. Moreover, Japan and China are manufacturing hubs for cellulose gel and supply cellulose gel to European and North American markets

