Chafing Fuel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast To 2025

Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel.

, Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others.

Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

The worldwide market for Chafing Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Chafing Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

