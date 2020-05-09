Chromatography Solvents Market by Top Competitors Analysis: EMD-Millipore, Avantor Performance Materials, Tedia Company, Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Among others

Chromatography Solvents Market is expected to reach USD 11,148.2 million by 2024 from USD 5,993.6 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Factors such as increasingly drug manufacturing, technological advancements, awareness towards food safety, increasing importance of environmental testing, growth in life sciences, and government initiatives are contributing to the growth of the North American chromatography solvents market. Also growth of drug and biotechnology companies in the Unites States is contributing to the growth of the chromatography solvents market. The chromatography solvents market in the North America region is leading in Canada.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-chromatography-solvents-market

Market Segmentation: Chromatography Solvents Market

The Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type, the Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into polar solvents and non-polar solvents. In 2017, polar solvents segment is expected to dominate the Chromatography Solvents Market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of technology, the Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into LCMS, HPLC, UPLC and GCMS. In 2017, LCMS segment is expected to dominate the Chromatography Solvents Market by technology and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of application, the Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into analytical chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2017, analytical chromatography segment is expected to dominate the Chromatography Solvents Market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of end user, the Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology industry; academics & research; environmental, cosmetic industry; food & beverage. In 2017, pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the Chromatography Solvents Market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Drivers:

Factors such as increasingly drug manufacturing, technological advancements, awareness towards food safety, increasing importance of environmental testing, growth in life sciences, and government initiatives are contributing to the growth of the North American chromatography solvents market.

Access Detailed TOC for More Insights at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-chromatography-solvents-market

Key Points:

In 2016, the Chromatography Solvents Market is dominated by EMD Millipore, having a market share of 44.6%, owing to the acquisition of Sigma Aldrich completed in 2015. Avantor Performance Materials and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. hold the market share of 28.1% and 19.7% respectively. Other players operating in this market include Tedia Company, Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., and VWR Corporation, among others.

Patent Expiration

The biggest driver for the chromatography solvent is observed in the Biopharma industry. Patents of very successful drugs are expiring and many players want to step on this fruitful market, hence the development of biosimilars is booming. In particular, the strong development of diabetes treatment in the BRIC countries currently drives the big increase of insulin production, the purification of which is realized by chromatography. Chromatography technologies are well adapted for the purification of biosimilars since the use of semi-continous or continous chromatography increases the productivity drastically.

BOON FOR LIFE SCIENCES

For many diseases, catching and treating the disease in its early stage offers the optimal chance for a positive outcome. Some cancers can take months or years to appear, a time during which the disease may spread and significantly alter the prognosis and treatment. Among cancers specific to women, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance. More than 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed annually. Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed in late stages, due to vague symptoms that mimic gastrointestinal disorders.

Get Instant Discount | Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-chromatography-solvents-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]