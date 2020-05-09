Cider Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2018-2026

Market Outlook for Cider market:

Cider is a fermented beverage with varying alcohol percentage from 1-2% to 8.5% ABV. It is made from apple juice using the type of apples which are typically bitter and rich in tannins. Cider has been around for many years, mastered by the Greeks and Romans, and has evolved over the time in its taste and the fermentation process. It is also called as an apple wine as both are produced from the fruit juice. It also resembles beer, as a dry type cider has six to seven percent of alcohol. In the US, fermented cider is referred to as hard cider while unfermented fresh fruit juice is referred to as sweet cider. However, in rest of the world, cider is a fermented apple juice. Depending upon the alcohol content it can be a soft cider (1-2%) or a hard cider (6-7%).

Cider market: Wide Variety of Flavours of Cider to Propel Demand

Due to many instances of blogging and video uploading on the internet, hard as well as sweet ciders are gaining immense popularity among the beer and wine drinkers searching for a new alternative to beer or wine. Additionally, cider brings refreshing nature and sweet flavor, unlike beer which matches the palate of most of the female drinkers. Besides that, the low alcohol content and gluten-free nature of the cider are the attractive aspects that is augmenting the demand from the health-conscious consumers.

Cider market is driven by the emergence of the small and medium-sized cideries. These small companies are more focused on cider production in a traditional way while the larger companies are more focused on evolving the product portfolio. In recent years, more brands of dry ciders are showing up on store shelves.

Currently, global cider market is dominated by Western Europe, followed by Africa, and North America. While the market is still in the introductory phase in Asia and Latin America, market revenue is expected to increase in the future.

Cider market segmentation:

Cider market segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Cider market segmentation on the basis of flavor:

Apple

Pear

Peaches

Lemon

Other

Cider market segmentation on the basis of type:

Hard

Dry

Sweet

Sparkling

Soft

Other

Cider market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Beverages

Cooking ingredient

Cocktails

Cider starch market segmentation on the basis of distribution:

Direct

Indirect Wholesale Online retailer Supermarket Specialty stores



Global Cider market: Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

