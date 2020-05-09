Circulating Tumor Cells Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that have detached from the tumor and are found at extremely low levels in the bloodstream. The value of capturing and counting CTCs is evolving as more research data is gathered about the utility of these markers in monitoring disease progression and potentially guiding personalized cancer therapy.

Scope of the Report:

USA is the largest supplier of CTCs Products, with a revenue market share nearly 47.41% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of CTCs products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.24% in 2017. Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The global Circulating Tumor Cells market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Circulating Tumor Cells.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Circulating Tumor Cells market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Circulating Tumor Cells market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen (Adnagen)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

ApoCell

Epic Sciences

Greiner Bio-one GmbH

Cynvenio

SurExamBio-Tech

Fluxion Biosciences

Ikonisys

Hangzhou Watson Biotech

Biocept

CytoTrack

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Celsee

Clearbridge Biomedics

ANGLE plc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CTC Enrichment

CTC Detection

CTC Analysis

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Circulating Tumor Cells Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Circulating Tumor Cells Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Circulating Tumor Cells Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Circulating Tumor Cells Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Circulating Tumor Cells Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Circulating Tumor Cells by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

