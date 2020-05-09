Clinical Rehabilitation Service Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024
Special healthcare services that help a person regain physical, mental, and/or cognitive (thinking and learning) abilities that have been lost or impaired as a result of disease, injury, or treatment. Rehabilitation services help people return to daily life and live in a normal or near-normal way. These services may include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, cognitive therapy, and mental health rehabilitation services.
Scope of the Report:
The Clinical Rehabilitation Service has matured in developed countries such as Europe, the United States and Japan, but there are still development prospects, and the growth rate in developing countries will be relatively fast. If investors want to enter this industry. First of all, the company must have a clear and specific position and strategy before stepping into the market. Getting the answers on the specific questions as: what kind of rehab services the company plans to provide? Will be the rehab services for a unique disease or function? Will the services target children or seniors? Will it join the low investment and low return hospital network in public medical insurance or the high investment and high return high-end profit hospital? Second, it is critical important to get the administrative permits on opening and operating the facility in a country. Because of the tough regulatory barriers, we highly recommend to understand the regulations well and thoroughly. Working with a trustable partner to pass the approval and get the permit in a reasonable short time through the legal pathway, is an important key point for entering the market under cost and risk control. Third, the access and maintain for qualified professionals are the key for the rehab facility’s long term development and success.
The global Clinical Rehabilitation Service market is valued at 153200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 200900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Rehabilitation Service.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Clinical Rehabilitation Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Rehabilitation Service market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
ATI Holdings
U.S. Physical Therapy
AthletiCo
UI Health
Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital
BG Hospital Hamburg
China Rehabilitation Research Center
Harajuku Rehabilitation Hospital
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech and Language Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Disabled
The Old
Patient with Chronic Disease
