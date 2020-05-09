Collaborative Robots Global Market Requirements, Growth, Future Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Collaborative Robots Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles — from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Scope of the Report:

Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Collaborative Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 57.7% over the next five years, will reach 9080 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Collaborative Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Upto 5kg

1.2.2 5~10 kg

1.2.3 Above 10kg

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Metal and Machining

1.3.4 Plastic and Polymers

1.3.5 Food and Beverages

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Universal Robots

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Rethink Robotics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rethink Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ABB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ABB Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Fanuc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fanuc Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 KUKA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 KUKA Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kawasaki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Collaborative Robots Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

