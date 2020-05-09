Connected Car Devices to Grow Owing to Increasing End User Demand

Connected car devices contribute to enhance the capabilities of cars. It captures your cars computer sensor data using your vehicles on-board diagnostic port and displays it. Hence it’s creating a new ecosystem for automotive and non-automotive players to leverage the revenue.

Based on application, connected car devices comes in several forms having different complexity and capabilities. A few connected car device are used to diagnostic information while other are used for GPS tracking, driver monitoring and real-time alerts. The global connected car devices market is likely to grow in near future owing to wide application.

Some of the other factors which may influence the growth of the global connected car devices market are:-

The global connected car market is expanding owing to its ability to improve user experience, safety, and fuel efficiency. The services such as navigation, social media & apps, remote diagnostics, and multimedia streaming are expected to increase the convenience of the driver.

Apart from this, introduction of V2X technologies is projected to minimize the number of accidents occurring through car collision. This in turn is driving demand for vehicle connectivity, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for connected car devices.

In addition to this, advancements in IoT, smartphone technology and wireless communication, is driving the consumer demand for internet connectivity, which in turn is boosting the connected car device market.

Based on region, Europe held a prominent share in the global connected car device market, in terms of volume. This is mainly because of the high awareness among people of the region towards the application of connected care devices.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market by 2026, owing to the presence of countries in such as China and India in the region. China is a major supplier of retrofit connected car devices across the globe.

