Connected Car Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2019-2025

Connected Car Market Overview:

Connected car is referred to as a car equipped with a wireless local area network (wireless LAN) and usually with internet. This connectivity allows the car to share data and internet access with any other device, both outside or inside the vehicle. In addition, it is installed with a special added technology that connects to internet or wireless LAN, and provides additional benefits such as navigation, vehicle diagnosis, and others to the driver.

The connected car market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global connected market is segmented based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end market, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. Depending on end market, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the connected car market include Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

Key Benefits for Connected Car Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global connected market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Connected Car Key Market Segments:

By Technology

2G

3G

4G/LTE

By Connectivity Solutions

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

By Services

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Well-being

Vehicle Management

Mobility Management

By End Market

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa