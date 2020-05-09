Copper Paste Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast To 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Copper Paste Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

COPPER PASTE is a high temperature anti-seize lubricant. A soft, copper-coloured paste, based on micronized copper powder and synergistic anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion and anti-wear additives suspended in premium grade stable oil. It is an effective anti-seize formulation, preventing metal-to-metal contact, seizing, galling, and fretting corrosion.

COPPER PASTE can also be used in power electronics and solar industry with excellent conductive property and low cost.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the copper paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position. But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of copper paste manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.

The copper paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% from 98744 M USD in 2018 to reach 136.02 M USD by 2025 in global market. The Copper paste market is related concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Japan.

This report focuses on the Copper Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tatsuta

Wurth

Heraeus

Shoei Chemical

Liqui Moly

FUCHS Group

Ampletec

WEICON

Fenghua Advanced Technology

MOTOREX

NOF America

Hitachi Chemical

Material Concept

Sinocera

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Temperature Sintered

Medium Temperature Sintered

High Temperature Sintered

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printed Electronics

PV Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Copper Paste product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Copper Paste, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Copper Paste in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Copper Paste competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Copper Paste breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Copper Paste market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Copper Paste sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Copper Paste Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Copper Paste Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Copper Paste by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Copper Paste by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Copper Paste by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Copper Paste by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Copper Paste by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Copper Paste Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Copper Paste Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Copper Paste Market Forecast (2019-2024)

“