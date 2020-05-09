Data Center Colocation Market – The Growing Awareness To Reduce Carbon Footprint is A Key Factor Driving The Data Center Colocation Market

The global data center colocation market is projected to grow in the near future owing to the increasing number of users. The growing awareness to reduce carbon footprint is a key factor driving the data center colocation market. Data center colocation offers a cost-effective as well as energy-efficient data center solutions to end users. This helps in increasing business potential by reducing operational expenditure.

An upcoming report on global data center colocation market by Transparency Market Research would offer a comprehensive analysis of the market. It will help readers understand several factors propelling and restraining the global data center colocation market. Additionally, the study will help with a detailed analysis of current trends, opportunities and drivers in the global data center colocation market. It intends to offer an in-depth insight into several economic indicators of the market. The compilation will map a competitive analysis of the market and strategies adopted by the key players of the market.

The requirement of reliable, secure and scalable data center is the major force driving the global data center colocation market. Apart from this, the need to reduce overall operational cost in the IT industries is another factor fueling the global data center colocation market. Wholesale data center colocation provides large IT spaces to users and it has an efficient cooling and power infrastructure. These benefits provided by the wholesale colocation are creating a demand for wholesale colocation in the market. This is anticipated to further drive the global data center colocation market in the upcoming years.

However, compromised data security associated with the usage of data centre colocation is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of global data center colocation market. These hindrances can be overcome by the increasing data center traffic and growing usage of smartphones across the world.

The global data center colocation market is segmented into five major region namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among all of them, North America is expected to hold highest growth potential in the data center colocation market in near future. This is due to the presence of key players in the region.