Deep Learning Chip Market Expected to Reach $29,368.0 million, Globally, by 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Deep Learning Chip Market by Chip type, Technology, and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,“ the global deep learning chip market was valued at $1,975 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $29,368.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 39.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the GPU segment dominated the global deep learning chip market in the chip type category, in terms of revenue. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. By technology, the system-on-chip segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2018‐“2025). Moreover, the BFSI segment dominates the overall deep learning chip market, in terms of industry vertical. The deep learning chip market signifies a promising future for the technological industry. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the adoption of this technology, particularly in the developing regions. The companies have been adopting innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovated product offerings.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall market in Europe. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, China currently dominates the market.

Emergence of quantum computing and enhanced implementation of deep learning chips in robotics drive the growth of the global deep learning chip market considerably. In addition, emergence of autonomous robotics-robots that develop and control themselves autonomously-is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints of the market. Most of the tasks, such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others, are taken over by deep learning chips; however, delivery of such tasks lacks essential skill sets.

Analyst Review:

The global deep learning chip market holds a high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario has been witnessing an increase in the demand for deep learning chips, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry adopt various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

Among the geographical regions, North America exhibits the highest adoption of deep learning chips. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace, predicting lucrative growth.

