DeNOx Catalyst Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

DeNOx catalyst is a chemical substance which can prompt reductant to react with NOx selectively

at a certain temperature. DeNOx catalyst has wide application in SCR (selective catalytic reduction) of power plant, cement plant, refinery plant, steel plant and transportation. SCR is a technology for the removal of nitrogen oxides.

DeNOx catalyst is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which reduces NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents such as NH3 or urea.

Scope of the Report:

TiO2 and V2O5 are the main raw materials for the production of deNOx catalyst. Most large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.

DeNOx catalyst can be classified into honeycomb type and flat type. Honeycomb type is the main type and its share reached % in 2015.

DeNOx catalyst are often applied in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others, of which power plant industry occupy the largest share.

The consumption shares of China, USA, EU and Japan were 47.03%, 12.56%, 18.61% and 2.97%. The consumption share slightly reduced 6.76%, 11.31% and 0.98% from 2011 to 2015. China’s consumption share increased 28.70% in this period.

The world deNOx catalyst production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.60 % owing to the demand in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China.

The worldwide market for DeNOx Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1950 million US$ in 2024, from 1800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the DeNOx Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Honeycomb Type

Flat Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plant

Cement Plant

Refinery Plant

Steel Plant

Transportation Vehicle

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DeNOx Catalyst product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DeNOx Catalyst, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DeNOx Catalyst in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the DeNOx Catalyst competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DeNOx Catalyst breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, DeNOx Catalyst market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DeNOx Catalyst sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global DeNOx Catalyst Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America DeNOx Catalyst by Country

Chapter Six: Europe DeNOx Catalyst by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific DeNOx Catalyst by Country

Chapter Eight: South America DeNOx Catalyst by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa DeNOx Catalyst by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global DeNOx Catalyst Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: DeNOx Catalyst Market Forecast (2019-2024)

