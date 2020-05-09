Diisobutyl Adipate Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2018-2026

Market Outlook for Diisobutyl Adipate market:

Diisobutyl adipate is a diester of isobutyl alcohol and adipic acid and is a clear liquid, colorless to light yellowish in color. Diisobutyl adipate (DIBA) is a fatty acid ester also known as hexanedioic acid, which is widely used in cosmetics products such as nail polish and skin care products. In the cosmetics and personal care products, diisobutyl adipate is used to dissolve the active ingredients and UV absorbers in sunscreens, moisturizer etc. Diisobutyl adipate is also used in polymers to reduce the brittleness and cracking of the polymer end product. Diisobutyl adipate has excellent compatibility and plasticity under low temperature with the polymers such as PVC, PVA resin, and with the rubbers such as butyl rubber, nitrile rubber, and neoprene rubber.

Diisobutyl Adipate market: High demand for processed and packaged food to boost the market

The market of diisobutyl adipate in driven by the food packaging and coatings end-use segment. Food and beverage industry is expanding at a tremendous rate and will continue with the same trend in the future. High demand for processed and packaged food is seen in the western countries, which results in the increased demand for diisobutyl adipate.

Following the high demand for the diisobutyl adipate in the food packaging and coatings, diisobutyl adipate is in high demand in the cosmetics industry and plastic industry also. The cosmetics industry is flourishing owing to the increase in the per capita income in Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China. The sales of personal care products and sunscreen products are high particularly in these countries. Use of diisobutyl adipate as a solvent in cosmetics is driving the market growth. Since the concerns regarding effects of plastic on the environment are increasing and the alternatives are being developed for plastic, the market of diisobutyl adipate in the plastic industry as a plasticizer is stagnant due to decline in the plastic usage.

Diisobutyl Adipate market segmentation:

Diisobutyl Adipate market segmentation on the basis of product type:

Di isobutyl adipate (DIBA)

Di butyl adipate (DBA)

Diisobutyl Adipate market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Personal care and cosmetics

Food packaging and coatings

Plastic industry

Other (Adhesives, Ink, Construction materials, Paper etc.)

Diisobutyl Adipate market segmentation on the basis of packaging:

Poly bottle

Amber bottle

Global Diisobutyl Adipate market: Key players

Merck KGaA, BASF, Lanxess, Dow DuPont Company, Penta Manufacturing Company, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., VWR, Toronto Research Chemicals, BASF, Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd., Invista, Kao Group, Alfa Aesar, Carbosynth, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co., Ltd. etc. are some of the key players in the global diisobutyl adipate market.

Global Diisobutyl Adipate market: Key developments

Manufacturers of the plasticizers are focused on developing high-performance plasticizers that can have high durability at low temperature for the application in frozen food storage. Polymeric adipates plasticizers are efficient in lowering hardness at low temperatures and have low volatility. With the increase in research and development expenditure diisobutyl adipate is being studied for its further possibility in food packaging and coatings.