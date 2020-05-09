Direct SellingVietnam Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Direct Selling Market – 2019
Description :
Although direct selling continued to recover from a negative performance in 2016, its growth rate was still low in 2018. The government has stepped in to tighten its control on direct selling and clear away illegal operations, but many consumers still have a negative perception of direct sellers. In 2017, the Vietnam Competition Authority, a department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, fined 10 direct selling companies and withdrew the business licence from two companies for illegal operati…
Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Slow Albeit Positive Growth Seen As Direct Selling Still Suffers From A Negative Perception
Consumer Health Direct Selling Makes the Highest Contribution
Competitive Landscape
Leading Player Herbalife Vietnam Grows Robustly
Oriflame Records the Fastest Growth
Channel Data
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Continued …
