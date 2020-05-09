Discover the 2 Piece Cans Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2028

Introduction: 2 Piece Cans Market

Cans are used to contain a variety of products including beverages, aerosol products, paints, foods and many other products. The cans used for storing food and beverages are generally made up of metals such as aluminum and steel. The two basic types of cans are manufactured today, namely – 2 piece cans and 3 piece cans.

2 piece cans are made by forming a cup-shaped container with one piece of steel or aluminum. It can be produced by two manufacturing processes including draw-redraw process & draw-and-iron process. 2 piece cans were developed as a replacement for 3 piece cans. It has various advantages over 3 piece cans. 2 piece aluminum and steel cans have only one seam around the top end. It is noticeable that 2 piece cans would eliminate long seam and a double seam and thus impede two sources of potential leakage. 2 piece requires up to 15% less material compared to 3 piece cans. And 2 piece cans provides much safer packaging solutions compared to 3 piece cans as the technology used for packaging drinks in 2 piece cans non-toxic, odorless and rust preventive.

Market Dynamics: 2 Piece Cans Market

Consumers use cans for a variety of purposes, it is the most widely used containers worldwide. It is estimated that about more than 100 million cans are consumed each day within U.S. only. The can manufacturing process has changed remarkably since its beginning. The labor-intensive industries some years ago, now have been replaced by automated means, and produces billions of cans per year. Raw materials and energy accounts for the largest share of the variable 2 piece can production. Also, the prices of aluminum and steel plates, sheets readily change. With the surge of import and export of steel since last decades, the cost of steel has dropped. It creates an opportunity for the manufacturers looking forward to investing in the 2 piece cans production. Also, 2 piece cans have various advantages over other types of cans, some of the benefits are-

The body has no seam between the body and has no side seam, and it allows can to be tightly sealed with low consumption of raw materials.

The 2 piece can body can be entirely printed and decorated.

The process of manufacturing is easy and efficient.

Also, these 2 piece cans are hermetically sealed containers designed to keep food inside fresh in texture and taste. These factors are expected to drive the growth of global 2 piece cans market over the forecast period.

The sources which have been used to validate the estimated market size include annual reports of key market players, industry journals & magazines, research papers, and other relevant data available in the public domain. Primary sources referred include focused discussions with C level executives, distributors, independent consultants, and key industry experts, among others.

Facts about Can Recycling:

Among materials which are used for the manufacturing of 2 piece cans, aluminum is expected to be the most sustainable package. Aluminum cans have a higher recycling rate and it has more recycled content than other competing packaging types. The below exhibit represents the advantage of aluminum over other beverage packaging types and comparative analysis on the basis of recycling rate.

Companies operating in the 2 piece cans market:

Tier 1 Companies in 2 piece cans market, revenue above US$ 100 Mn: Ardagh Group,Ball Corporation,Silgan Containers LLC,Crown Holdings Inc.

Tier 2 Companies 2 piece cans market, between US$ 50 Mn – US$ 100 Mn: Pacific Can China Holdings Limited,Helvetia Packaging,Nampak,Bway Corporation,DS Containers,ITW Sexton,Metal Packaging Europe,Anheuser-Busch Inc.

Tier 3 Companies 2 piece cans market, revenue below US$ 50 Mn: Royal Can Industries Company Limited,Baosteel Co. Ltd.,Scan Holdings,Daiwa Can Company,Rocky Mountain Metal Container,Touo Seikan Co. Ltd.,Rocky Mountain Metal Container,Gebrüder Leonhardt GmbH & Co.

