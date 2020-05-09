Domestic Laundry Appliances Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Sears Holdings, Whirlpool, GD Midea Holding, Haier, Bosch and Forecast to 2024

Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market

Description

This report focuses on Domestic Laundry Appliances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Domestic Laundry Appliances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sears Holdings

Whirlpool

GD Midea Holding

Haier

Bosch

Al Ghandi Electronics

LG Electronics

Miele & Cie

Electrolux

Hitachi Appliances

Panasonic

Godrej & Boyce

Manar

Fagor Electrodomesticos

Fisher & Paykel Appliances

BC Hydro

Siemens

BSH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic Washing Machines

Drying Machines

Other Washing Machines

Electric Smoothing Irons

Segment by Application

Private

Commercial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Domestic Laundry Appliances

1.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Automatic Washing Machines

1.2.3 Drying Machines

1.2.4 Other Washing Machines

1.2.5 Electric Smoothing Irons

1.3 Domestic Laundry Appliances Segment by Application

1.3.1 Domestic Laundry Appliances Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Private

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Market Size

1.5.1 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Domestic Laundry Appliances Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Domestic Laundry Appliances Business

7.1 Sears Holdings

7.1.1 Sears Holdings Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sears Holdings Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Whirlpool

7.2.1 Whirlpool Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Whirlpool Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GD Midea Holding

7.3.1 GD Midea Holding Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GD Midea Holding Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Haier

7.4.1 Haier Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Haier Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bosch Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Al Ghandi Electronics

7.6.1 Al Ghandi Electronics Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Al Ghandi Electronics Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LG Electronics

7.7.1 LG Electronics Domestic Laundry Appliances Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Domestic Laundry Appliances Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LG Electronics Domestic Laundry Appliances Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

