Dough Strengtheners Market Key Players Market AB Mauri Food Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Inc., Puratos Group NV

Market Outlook for Dough Strengtheners Market:

Dough strengtheners function as an emulsifier by bonding with the proteins and help to improve the gluten strength. Dough strengtheners are added to the dough to improve texture, symmetry, volume, etc. of the bakery product. Dough Strengtheners are also known bread improvers, dough conditioners, etc. Dough strengtheners usually contain emulsifiers, pH regulators, certain enzymes, etc. which can help improve loaf volume, gas formation, and retention, etc. Dough strengtheners are used to improve the crumb texture and structure, improve slicing characteristics of the baked product and increase water absorption. The whole wheat slices of bread and multigrain loaves of bread can be easily handled and prepared using the dough strengtheners. The use of dough strengtheners ensures the quality and shelf life of the bakery products.

Global Expansion in the Bakery Industry Might Boost the Growth of Dough Strengtheners Market

The busy lifestyle, increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products, growing urbanization, etc. are the major drivers that have increased the demand for the bakery products. The increase in the demand for bakery products might serve as a major driver for the dough strengtheners market. Dough strengtheners improve the texture, gas retention capacity, elasticity, loaf volume, etc. Therefore, dough strengtheners can be used to prepare superior quality bakery products such as bread, buns, biscuits, etc.

In recent years, the trend for clean-label products has increased due to the rise in health concerns among consumers. More than 50% of consumers prefer the use of food products that contain simple and nutritive food ingredients. Therefore, the manufacturers of the bakery products might focus on the use of organic and non-GMO food ingredients which might help to develop innovative and healthy bakery products that might attract health-conscious consumers. The companies are developing label-friendly, organic and non-GMO dough strengtheners that are aligned with the current market trends and would satisfy the requirements of the consumers, and therefore, there might be an increase in the dough strengtheners market.

Global Dough Strengtheners Market: Segmentation:

The global dough strengtheners market is segmented on the basis of source, type and application-

Dough Strengtheners market segmentation on the basis of source:

Plant

Micro-organisms

Dough Strengtheners market segmentation on the basis of type:

Oxidizing agents Ascorbic acid Potassium Iodate Others (e.g. Potassium bromate, etc.)

Enzymes Lipases Amylases Others (e.g. Hemicellulase, etc.)

Reducing agents Deactivated yeast Others (e.g. L-cysteine, etc.)

pH regulators calcium sulfate Others (e.g. calcium carbonate, etc.)

Yeast nutrients Ammonium chloride Others (e.g. Ammonium phosphate, etc.)

Others (e.g. Emulsifiers, Preservatives, etc.)

Dough Strengtheners market segmentation on the basis of application:

Bread

Buns

Biscuits

Others (e.g. cakes, cookies, etc.)

Global Dough Strengtheners Market: Key Participants

The key market players of dough strengtheners are AB Mauri Food Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Inc., Puratos Group NV, Thymly Products, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., etc., among the others.