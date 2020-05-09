Drug Allergy Market 2017 Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2025

A drug allergy occurs when a drug component interacts with the human immune system. It is also known as drug hypersensitivity reaction. Allergic reactions to drugs fall under the class of drug hypersensitivity reactions that are mediated by IgE. Recognized risk factors for drug hypersensitivity reactions include gender, age, illnesses, and previous hypersensitivity history to related drugs. Drug allergy is generally diagnosed clinically. Tests like skin tests is carried out in laboratories as it offers high specificity. Treatment is largely helpful and includes termination of the wrong medication, indicative treatment, and patient learning. For instance, patients with allergy from penicillin are advised to avoid any carbapenems and cephalosporins drugs for safer health.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-allergy-market.html

The global drug allergy market can be segmented based on diagnosis, type, treatment, and end-user. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be categorized into blood tests, skin tests, patch test, and others. Based on type, the global drug allergy market can be bifurcated into immunologic and non-immunologic. Immunologic is divided into type I, type II, type III, and type IV reactions. Non-immunologic allergy is divided into predictable and unpredictable allergies. Predictable allergy can be due to multiple reasons such as pharmacologic side effect, drug-drug interactions, secondary pharmacologic side effect, drug toxicity, and drug overdose. Unpredictable allergy can be due to intolerance, alterations in the metabolism, and idiosyncrasy reactions. In terms of treatment, the market can be segmented into corticosteroids, antihistamines, treatment of anaphylaxis, withdrawal of the drug, and others. Based on end-user, the global drug allergy market can be segmented into hospitals, medical research centers, clinics, academic institutes, and others.

Introduction of novel treatment techniques, increase in awareness about various allergies, and rise in demand in emerging markets drive the global drug allergy market. Discovery of new products and rigorous ongoing research for the prevention of any type of drug allergies are major drivers for the market. The global drug allergy market is growing at a moderate pace and the trends is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39551

Geographically, the global drug allergy market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global drug allergy market. The U.S. is the largest market for drug allergy treatment in North America in terms of revenue. According to a study, around 10% of the population of the U.S. has allergies to different kinds of drugs. Europe is the second largest market for drug allergy treatment due to increasing cases of drug allergy and less stringent regulatory authorities in different regions. Countries in Western Europe such as Germany, the U.K., and France dominate the drug allergy market in Europe. Rise in drug allergy cases is one of the major factors driving the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace. Availability of more treatment options and increasing awareness about different types of allergies propel the market in the region. Japan accounts for major share of the market in Asia Pacific

. The market in China is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Improving health care practices and increase in patient involvement fuel the growth of the market in the region. The drug allergy market in Latin America is also growing considerably. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina account for major market share. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness sluggish growth due to lack of awareness about diseases, and traditional health care practices. The Middle East region dominates over African market due to several reasons like developed healthcare facilities and government support to improve public health.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39545

Top players in the global drug allergy market are Bayer, HAL Allergy Group, Circassia, AstraZeneca, MAGNA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Stallergenes Greer plc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com