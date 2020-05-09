Elastomeric Membrane Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by | 2025

Elastomeric membrane is a waterproof roofing material that can withstand high temperatures and ensure excellent durability of the roofing material. It is highly recommended in the regions where extreme climatic conditions prevail. The lifespan of elastomeric membrane about 25 to 30 years. Properties such as durability and moisture resistance makes elastomeric membrane an ideal choice for roofs. These membranes are used on large flat and low-slope roofs and require minimum maintenance. Its excellent property of elasticity makes it apparent for cold climate. Elastomeric membranes are slightly more expensive than conventional roofing materials. However, the long shelf-life of these membranes justifies their price. The commercial industry witnesses the widespread usage of elastomeric membranes as the focus of the end-user in the industry lies more in the durability of the product. Elastomeric membranes are utilized on roofs, walls, underground construction areas, and in wet areas.

There are two types of elastomeric membranes, – namely, dual-layered traditional membrane and self-adhesive elastomeric membrane. Traditional elastomeric membranes comprise two layers, namely, the base layer and a top finishing layer. The top finishing layer consists of granules that make it resistant to harsh environmental conditions. A blow torch is used to install the top layer. Self-adhesive elastomeric membranes are easy to install, as they are cold-applied on the flat or low-sloped roof. In this case, there is a film which covers the adhesive. During installation, this film has to be removed as the strips of self-adhesive elastomeric membrane are unrolled. Suppliers of elastomeric membranes are focusing on product development in order to meet the highly-competitive fragmented market. Recently, the U.S-based company, KARNAK, launched K-NRG Seal VP’s seamless seal for elastomeric membrane, which seals the building envelope by inhibiting the passage of air. This product helps attain superior energy-efficiency mandated by the governing agencies.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33785

Increasing market for infrastructure and strict environmental norms and regulations are key factors driving the elastomeric membrane market. Government regulations mandates certain standards and waterproofing materials to be followed in major parts of the world. For instance, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) program called ’ENERGY STAR® Program Requirements for Roof Products’. Elastomeric roof coatings meets the guidelines set by the EPA for energy-efficiency defined by the United States Green Building Council. Some countries in Europe follow the roofing standards set by ASTM that mandates required properties and testing procedures for high-solids content and cold liquid-applied elastomeric membranes. These standards play a vital role in prompting consumers to prefer elastomeric membranes. Increasing investments in the commercial construction sector of emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, etc., is expected to boost the elastomeric membrane market.

Key manufacturers operating in the global elastomeric membrane market include Soprema Inc, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A, KEMPER SYSTEM, Johns Manville, Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Inc, Firestone Building Products, and KARNAK.