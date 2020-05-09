Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market – Covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors 2018-2028

The Research Report on “ Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review: 2018 – 2028 ”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Electronic grade phosphoric acid is an electronic chemical having purity in the range of 79-86%. Electronic chemicals refer to special chemicals that are compatible with electronic applications, and help enhance the performance of electronic products. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is prevalently used in microelectronics cleaning applications. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is widely used in the electronics industry, especially during VLSI manufacturing, microelectronics, and large screen liquid crystal display, among other applications.

Electronic grade phosphoric acid is used for the wet etching and wet cleaning of ICs, chips, and other microelectronic products. Generally, electronic grade phosphoric acid is used for cleaning before substrate coating, etching, and final stripping, semiconductor film etching, during lithography cleaning and insulating film etching, conductor film etching, organic material etching, and in the fabrication of silicon wafers, among others. Owing to its excellent performance, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become an indispensable part of the electronics industry, and this is set to increase steadily over the forecast period. The uses of electronic grade phosphoric acid for electronic applications depends upon metal impurities and particle requirements.

Generally, electronic grade phosphoric acid is produced by treating high purity phosphorus, high-purity phosphorus trichloride, or phosphorus oxychloride, among others. In the high purity phosphorus process, high purity yellow or red phosphorus is burnt in the presence of pure air & dry air to form P2O5 gas. This formed P2O5 gas is sprayed with ultrapure water to prepare electronic grade phosphoric acid. Further, the purification of phosphoric acid is done in order to match the required purity. In this process, the air and water used must be in the pure form. Industrially, this method is preferred, as it offers several advantages such as low-cost production, simple operation, and high purity of electronic grade phosphoric acid. Also, phosphorus oxidation in this process, resolves the problem of the viscosity of phosphoric acid, and provides ease for the filtration and purification of electronic grade phosphoric acid

The use of electronic grade phosphoric acid offers several advantages, such as enhanced IC product yield, improved electrical performance, increased reliability and liquid crystal display (LCD) quality, among other. Owing to these, the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid is increasing with the growth of electronics industry. With the development of microelectronic technology, the size of electronic components is continuously shrinking, coupled with increasing chip area with complex integration. Due to this, the demand for effective electronic chemicals is increasing, which, in turn, boosts the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid.

