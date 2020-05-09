Enterprise Cyber Security Market 2019-2024 Thriving Growth with CAGR of 18.0%: Venustech, Westone, H3C, Huawei, Topsec and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Enterprise Cyber Security Market
Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security. North China was the largest market with a market share of 43.16% in 2012 and 38.62% in 2017 with an increase of 4.54%. East and Southwest China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 11.74% and 11.23% in 2016.
The cyber security market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What is more, information security program will be more and more integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, based on the associated with timely data and display attacks, the security program will be able to more accurately identify or even predict the attack in the future.
The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, the activities of a better customer experience, establish the whole eco-system of the industry, and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Venustech
Westone
H3C
Huawei
Topsec
Nsfocus
Sangfor
360 Enterprise Security
Symantec Corporation
Asiainfo
DBAPPSecurity
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Cyber Security market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11 million by 2024, from US$ 4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Security Software
Security Hardware
Segmentation by application:
Government
Education
Enterprise
Financial
Medical
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
