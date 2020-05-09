Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview with Outlook and Trends with Analysis of Leading Market Players : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Sika A.G., Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company & Lord Corporation

The global epoxy adhesives market is showcasing strong growth on account of the rising demand and growing developments in the market. Key factors attributed to such growth include improved living standards and growing usage of composites and plastics in the construction industry.

On the basis of application, the global epoxy adhesives market has been segmented into building and construction, transportation, wind energy, electrical and electronics, automotive, marine and others.

Geographically,he global epoxy adhesives market has been segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the global epoxy adhesives market, due to increased population and the growing demand for residential buildins.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/epoxy-adhesives-market/report-sample

The key players operating in the global epoxy adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Sika A.G., Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Permabond LLC.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.