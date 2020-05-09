Ethosuximide Market Research and Growth Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Ethosuximide: Market Outlook

Ethosuximide is usually sold under its brand name Zarontin in the U.S. and Canada. It mainly used as a medication to treat absence seizures. Absence seizures is a type of general seizures. It is referred to as petit mal seizures. Absence seizures are characterized by a brief loss and return of consciousness, generally not followed by a period of lethargy. Ethosuximide can be used as a single component or with other antiseizure medications such as valproic acid. Ethosuximide is consumed orally.

There are minimal side effects noticed post consumption of ethosuximide. The common side effects include abdominal pain, loss of appetite, feeling tired and diarrhea. There are certain serious side effects which includes suicidal thoughts, lupus erythematosus, and low blood cell levels. Researches do not support the usage of ethosuxinide during pregnancy or under the age of three for babies. It belongs to the succinimide family of medications. The exact mechanism behind ethosuximide is unclear. This drug is less popular than comparable drugs. It is available in brand and generic form.

Ethosuximide and its Properties:

Ethosuximide was approved for medical use in the United States in 1960. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. It is the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. It is available as a generic medication.

Ethosuximide is considered to be the first choice drug in order to treat absence seizures in part because it lacks the idiosyncratic hepatotoxicity of the alternative anti-absence drug, valproic acid. The drug interactions within the body happens by either increasing or decreasing the levels of ethosuximide, however the combinations of valproates and it has a greater protective index than either drug alone. The consumption of ethosuximide may elevate serum phenytoin levels. The capsules are usually stored at room temperature. In order to have longer stability, the capsules should be protected from water and from sunlight. It is marketed under the trade names Emeside and Zarontin. However, both capsule preparations were discontinued from production, leaving only generic preparations available. Emeside capsules were discontinued by their manufacturer, Laboratories for Applied Biology, in 2005. Similarly, Zarontin capsules were discontinued by Pfizer in 2007. Syrup preparations of both brands remained available. Exclusivity is the sole marketing rights granted by the FDA to a manufacturer upon the approval of a drug and may run simultaneously with a patent. Exclusivity periods can run from 180 days to seven years depending upon the circumstance of the exclusivity grant.

Global Ethosuximide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Capsules

Tablets

On the basis of function, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Seizures

Calming the brain

On the basis of grade, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

On the basis of trade names, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Emeside

Zarontin

Global Ethosuximide Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Ethosuximide market identified across the value chain include Pfizer Inc, AKORN, BIONPHARMA INC, HERITAGE PHARMS INC, PARKE DAVIS, Epocrates, Inc., CHEMWERTH INC., CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS LLC, KATWIJK CHEMIE BV, ChemWerth, PDR, LLC among the other ethosuximide manufacturers.