Foam Labels Market globally expected to drive growth through 2028 made by top research firm

Introduction and Need of the Product:

In recent years, the packaging industry is vastly transformed with the introduction of latest technological advancements in last decade. Packaging companies are investing vast amounts of resources on research and development activities to innovate its existing product lines continuously. Labeling different products such as cabinets, machinery, etc. with existing plastic-based film labels is a less effective and cumbersome task. However, the problem is been eliminated with the introduction of foam labels. Foam labels are made up of different plastic material and used to label cabinets, machinery, and push buttons. These labels are specially formulated and incorporated with the adhesive coating on the backside.

It also works as a permanent label for most of the industrial equipment. Also, foam labels are used on the microwaveable packaging solutions to protect consumers from the excessive heat while handling the containers after heating. Foam labels act as an insulating material and do not pass heat from product surface to the consumer and hence protect him/her from excessive heat. It can be applied to any type of packaging products made up of glass, plastic, or metal. The primary application of foam labels is to provide heat or cold insulation to any packaging product. Foam labels are shrinkable in nature and easily conforms the shape of the container on which it is applied.

Foam Labels Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for foam labels has increased significantly in the last few years due to increase in the demand for permanent labeling solutions along with the high demand for the microwaveable packaging solutions globally. Increasing demand for insulation packaging products will create huge demand for the foam labels globally. The Consumer now prefers more convenient packaging solutions in both developing and developed economies which is the major factor which drives interest in microwaveable packaging solutions. Foam labels find its application on the variety of microwaveable packaging products such as trays, containers, bowls, bags, etc. The foam labels market may witness a decline in near due to the introduction of alternative products. There are a lot of opportunities for the new entrants in the market due to low penetration of the manufacturers in the developing as well as developed regions.

Foam Labels Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Foam Labels market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The North America and Europe region dominate the global foam labels market with the combined market share of more than 40% of the overall market. There is low penetration of the foam labels manufacturer and high demand in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil which create enormous growth opportunities for the new entrants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow but at a slower rate in the global foam labels market. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global foam labels market.

Foam Labels Market: Market Players

Some of the players in the Foam Labels market are HellermannTyton Corporation, Hammer Packaging, Fort Dearborn Company, Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., Advanced Labelworx, Inc., Commodore Plastics LLC, and S.E.Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

