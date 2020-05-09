Foliar Fertilizer Market – Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Process Analysis 2018-2028

Reasons for Covering this Title

Factors such as waterlogged soil and soil pH limit the nutrient uptake of plants from the roots. Foliar fertilizer has come forward as an ultimate plant care solution for several issues, such as lack of plant nutrients, plant diseases and lack of other supplements. The primary usage of the foliar fertilizer is done when the roots are not able to absorb the nutrients from the soil. Whereas the secondary usage of foliar fertilizer is to alleviate specific micronutrient deficiencies. Foliar fertilizer contains either a chelated iron compound or a mixture of several nutrients along with iron compound. The foliar fertilizer supplies micronutrients such as Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, Calcium, and Boron to the plants, which help them in the growth and yield.

Generally, the foliar fertilizer is either applied early in the morning or late in the night, so that the nutrients are easily absorbed by the leaf. The necessary plant nutrients exist in a dissolved form in the fertilizer, and the nutrients are available to the plant parts instantly after application. Since the plant nutrients are available immediately after application, they will also be highly beneficial to solve the temporary nutrient stress. The efficiency of the foliar fertilizer is high, even when the dosage is low due to its nature. The abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the market for the foliar fertilizer over the forecast period.

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Sources, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Natural/Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Form, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Crop Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Crop Protection Spray Fertilizer

Nutritional Spray Fertilizer

Others

On the basis of Region, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global foliar fertilizer market are Alpine, Everris, Yara International ASA, NACHURS, Kugler Company, Best Environmental Technologies, Agro Nova Science, OMEX Agriculture Inc, COMPO EXPERT, Sustainable Agro Solutions, AGRA Group, and Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., among others.

Key Developments in the Foliar Fertilizer Market

In the year 2016, Sustainable Agro Solutions along with Green Eagles launched their CODA products in Malaysia. More than 100 people attended the event, where they were shown the actions of the sprays in papaya, bean, cucumber, and rice fields.

In the year 2017, COMPO EXPERT partnered in China with a leading Chinese fertilizer company Xinyangfeng. This will help in the new technology development, localized production and commercialization of the fertilizer products.

Opportunities for the Participants in Foliar Fertilizers Market

The possibility for the growth of foliar fertilizer in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors, which can increase the purchase of foliar fertilizer to a certain level.

