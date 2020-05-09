Food Hydrocolloids Market to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 3.6% Owing to Rapidly Advancing Culinary Industry

The global food hydrocolloids market depicts the presence of a highly fragmented and competitive vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. Such competitiveness mainly exists thanks to the presence of innumerable businesses. Achieving product innovation, participating in mergers and acquisition, and pouring huge investments are key strategies implemented by most players operating in the global food hydrocolloids market.

The competition is prophesized to further intensify with implementation of innovative techniques to produce the hydrocolloid products, along with an increase in the number of players present in this sector. A large number of local and regional players exist in this field. De Pont De Nemours & Company, Cargill Incorporated, Darling Ingredients, Kerry Group plc, CP Kelco, Fuerst Day Lawson, and Ingredion Incorporated, are key players operating in the global food hydrocolloids market.

As per expert analysts, this market is poised to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2025. With this CAGR the market is prophesized to register revenue valuation of US$7,634.0 mn by the end of 2025.

Increasing focus on research and developmental activities associated with manufacturing of convenience foods is majorly responsible for driving growth in the global food hydrocolloids market. With changing lifestyles, the culinary industry is witnessing a rapid transformation, thus calling on for a need of ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare foods. Moreover, there have been rampant technological advancements in terms of foodstuff production, which too has been pushing the market to experience an impressive progress. With increasing population and demand for more variety of foods both in packaged form as well as those that are freshly prepared, the food hydrocolloids market is prophesized to continue its successful run.

However, several governments have implemented strict rules and regulations associated with the use of food hydrocolloids, mainly in underdeveloped economies where the food industry has not completely evolved. This is a substantial factor hindering growth in the global food hydrocolloid market. Moreover, these additives might not be readily available in remote regions, thereby restraining the global food hydrocolloids market’s expansion. Nonetheless, several manufacturers are expected to regulate production of the hydrocolloid compounds. This is expected to offset most restraints affecting the global food hydrocolloids market up to a certain extent.

From a geographical perspective, the global food hydrocolloids market is spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the presence of renowned product manufacturers in Asia Pacific makes this region dominate the global food hydrocolloids market.

This information is based on the findings of a research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Food Hydrocolloids Market (Source Type – Plant, Microbial, Seaweed, Animal, and Synthetic; Function – Thickener, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Gelling, and Coating; Application – Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, and Dairy Products) – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”