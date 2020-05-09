Foundation Cream Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Foundation Cream market status and forecast, categorizes the global Foundation Cream market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Foundation is a skin-coloured makeup applied to the face to create an even, uniform colour to the complexion, to cover flaws and, sometimes, to change the natural skintone. Some foundations also function as a moisturizer, sunscreen, astringent or base layer for more complex cosmetics.

In terms of geography, Europe dominated the marke. BB creams are highly popular in Europe as they provide moisture, SPF protection, and sheer coverage alongside soothing and healing properties, which prevents the need for purchasing separate products. However, the European cosmetic industry is highly regulated by the governments in the region, and many European countries have banned the testing of cosmetics on animals. So, cosmetic companies are spending heavily on developing alternatives to animal testing to comply with the EU regulations.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

P&G

Revlon

Shiseido

Chanel

Kao

AmorePacific

Lotus Herbals

Neutrogena

Oriflame

Sephora

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Concealer Foundation Cream

Moisturizing Foundation Cream

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

