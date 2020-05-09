Global Access Control and Authentication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Access Control and Authentication market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Access Control and Authentication market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access control and authentication are the numerous measures, which can be either electronic or physical, designed for monitoring of objects and people, and controlling access to and precluding intrusion of any information or property. The primary objective of access control and authentication is to restrict physical access of any unauthorized person in controlled facility. These systems are the security devices that control the access of resources in the operating system. Also, access control and authentication systems are the significant tools used for investigating or preventing crimes which may take place in public places such as multiplexes, shopping malls, airports, casinos, banks, ATMs and other such places. Security requires cost expenditure and has some drawbacks that restrict it from eliminating the risks entirely.

North America and Europe are estimated to significantly contribute to the access control and authentication market growth owing to high government investments for public security. Moreover, escalating security budget for protection of important infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the regional demands for such security systems.

In 2017, the global Access Control and Authentication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Canon Inc

Genetec Inc

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd

Panasonic Systems Network Co. Ltd

Q-Free ASA

Tattile S.r.l

Access Ltd (Access-IS)

Zhejiang Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Morpho Safran Inc

Suprema Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Pelco Inc (Schneider Electric)

3M Company

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Access Control (EAC)

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Document Reader

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Utilities/Energy Markets

