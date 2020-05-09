Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Air Ambulance Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Air Ambulance Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Air medical services is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.

North America held commanding share in global air ambulance services industry in 2016. Accessibility to supportive infrastructure for air medical transport, availability of reimbursement, and local presence of large number of service providers in this region compliments the lucrative growth of this market.

In 2017, the global Air Ambulance Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AMR

PHI Air Medical

Scandinavian Air Ambulance

IAS Medical

Express AirMed Transport

Native American Air Ambulance

Lifeguard Air Ambulance

REVA Air Ambulance

Acadian

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rotary-Wing

Fixed-Wing

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Based

Community Based

