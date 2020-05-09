Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Arthroscopy Instrument Market (by product type (arthroscopic implants, fluid management, radiofrequency, visualization, power shaver systems and other arthroscopy equipment), application (knee arthroscopy, hip, spine, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder & elbow and other arthroscopy applications)and end user(hospitals, ambulatory & clinics and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Arthroscopy Instrument. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Arthroscopy Instrument cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Arthroscopy Instrument growth factors.

The forecast Arthroscopy Instrument Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Arthroscopy Instrument on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global arthroscopy instrument market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Arthroscopic surgical instruments are designed to ease cutting and trimming with ergonomic designs and balanced weight. They are used in procedures such as hand, hip, knee, shoulder, and other small joint procedures. Arthroscopy is a surgical process implemented by orthopedic surgeons to visualize, diagnose, and treat the problems in joints. This process involves a small opening in the patient’s skin and inserts a small-sized pipe instrument that contains a small lens and the light source (fiber light) that is transmitted through fiber optics to examine the inside structure of joint. An Arthroscopy device is generally used to examine the bone joints for specific conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, bone tumor, elbow pain, and osteoarthritis.

Growing occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis owing to growth in the aged population and technological advancements are driving factors for the Arthroscopy Instrument Market. Furthermore, increasing in the sports injuries where arthroscopy process avoids the total joint replacements is projected to boost the market growth. Additionally, the arthroscopic implantation holds a leading share in the global arthroscopic devices market and is predictable to maintain its lead over upcoming years. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous systems and robotics in arthroscopy instruments for nominally invasive surgeries and the development of healthcare expenses in developing countries acts as future opportunities for this market. But on the contrary, the high cost of arthroscopy instruments and underprivileged healthcare system in developed and underdeveloped countries may restrain the growth of this market.

In terms of geographic, North America has dominated the Arthroscopy Instrument Market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America factors such as growing frequencies of joint-related diseases, high rate of sports-related surgery, and development of advanced surgical instruments are driving the growth of this market in the North America region. Further, improved reimbursement healthcare policies are facilitating growth in North America. The growth in Europe region is due to the growing frequency of bone disorders and estimated government funding for research and development is expected to drive the growth in this market. In addition, as per the Arthritis Research U.K. in 2016, about 10 million people in the U.K. had a form of arthritis and further, it was that above 86,000 hips and over 90,000 knee replacements take place every year. Some factors boost the growth in the Asia Pacific region are increasing in the aged population and on-going progressive changes in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Application, and End user

The report on global arthroscopy instrument market covers segments such as product type, application, and end user. On the basis of product type the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into arthroscopes, arthroscopic implants, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, power shaver systems, and another arthroscopy equipment. On the basis of application, the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into knee arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder & elbow arthroscopy and other arthroscopy applications. On the basis of end user, the global arthroscopy instrument market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global arthroscopy instrument market such as Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet.

